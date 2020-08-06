Rocket Companies Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Detroit-based Rocket Companies, Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $18.00 per share.

Founded by Dan Gilbert, Rocket Companies provides real estate, mortgage and financial services, through entities including Rocket Homes, Rocket Auto and Rocket Mortgage.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 6, 2020, under the ticker symbol “RKT,” and the offering is expected to close on Aug. 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Content Square 1.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are acting as the lead bookrunners for the offering. Allen & Company LLC, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners. CastleOak Securities, L.P., Drexel Hamilton, Fifth Third Securities, Huntington Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Nomura, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Zelman Partners LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 5, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, N.Y. 10282, telephone: 1-212-902-1171, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Content Square 2.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y., 10014.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, N.C., 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, N.Y., 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

Content Square 3.

RBC Capital Markets LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10281-8098, by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.