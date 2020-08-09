Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Congratulates Network Agents and Teams Named to AREAA’s A-List

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, recently congratulates those network agents named by the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) in its 10th annual A-list, recognizing the top-producing real estate professionals across the United States.

Three Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network agents were recognized in the Top 50 Individuals by Sides. These included Debbie Lang of Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, REALTORS® in Central New Jersey, N.J.; Julie Tran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Irvine, Calif.; and Jennifer Wen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate in Seattle, Wash.

Four network agents were recognized in the Top 50 Individuals by Volume: Julie Tran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Irvine, Calif.; Andrea Aberman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate in Seattle, Wash.; Debbie Lang of Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach, REALTORS® in Central New Jersey, N.J.; and Peter Au of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Irvine, Calif.

Additionally, Elizabeth Goodchild’s team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate in Palatine, Ill., was recognized as both a Top 50 Team by Sides and Volume.

“I’m so proud of our network’s agents and teams who have been recognized by AREAA’s 10th annual A-list,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network celebrates our diversity as we reflect the communities we serve.”

James Huang, 2020 AREAA national president, stated, “What sets apart many of these agents is their involvement on the boards of our local AREAA chapters. In addition, Liz Goodchild, Crystal Ansay and Jennifer Wen have served as presidents and leaders in their local chapters which is evidence of their commitment to giving back and serving our community.”

Added Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, “In a moment when our country reflects on the strengths of its diversity, we want to take a moment to appreciate how our AREAA A-list network members represent the best of the industry and their community.”

According to AREAA, this year’s A-list represents the diverse membership within the organization: “Seventy percent of the top producers and mortgage originators are bilingual and speak at least two languages. With over 15 languages spoken by A-list top producers, the A-list is a testament to how important a role Asian language is playing in home sales.”

AREAA explains that the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) just this year released mortgage translations into two Asian languages: Chinese and Vietnamese, with Korean and Tagalog expected to soon follow. These Asian languages represent the most spoken languages in the U.S. after English and Spanish, and a growing number of new American homeowners.



For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.