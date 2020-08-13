Lone Wolf Technologies’ Marketplace Integrates First American Home Warranty Coverage

Lone Wolf Technologies recently announced an integration with First American Home Warranty, a subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation. Real estate agents may access First American Home Warranty’s services via Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), one of Lone Wolf’s transaction solutions. Through Marketplace, Lone Wolf’s recently launched free-to-access resource, real estate agents can add third-party tools that integrate with their transaction management solution.

With this integration, real estate agents may choose from a variety of First American Home Warranty solutions and order the best option for their particular client from within their transaction platform.

“We’re very excited to work with First American Home Warranty to bring home warranties into our Marketplace,” said Jimmy Kelly, president and CEO of Lone Wolf. “We know it can be incredibly stressful for a new homeowner to run into unexpected costs after such a large purchase. This integration means we can give agents another way to go above and beyond to provide an exceptional experience for their clients at such a critical point in time.”

“We’re proud to be a part of Lone Wolf’s Marketplace,” said Tracy Berger, senior vice president of Real Estate Sales and Training at First American Home Warranty. “Now, more than ever, buyers need that confidence of knowing they’re protected from sudden expenses at a time when their budgets can’t necessarily handle it. This integration is a great way for agents to easily provide that confidence—ordering remotely through the transaction.”

“We’re delighted to add First American Home Warranty to our Marketplace,” said Jason Cheverton, vice president of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. “This effort expands our mission to bring easy-to-access tools to real estate professionals across the nation, and adds to the extra value they can provide for their own clients.

“In all, Marketplace now features integrated solutions and services from partners such as EyeSpy360, Adwerx, Updater, eCommission, RentSpree, and more. And it doesn’t stop there—we’ll continue to collaborate with other leaders and innovators to bring the best in real estate tech into Marketplace,” added Cheverton.

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.