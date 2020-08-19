The Best Way to Safely Connect With Your Top Clients

Even during these uncertain times, the strongest real estate marketing strategies are always looking to prioritize connection with clients. Of course, the ways that we connect have definitely changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the reasons for wanting to strengthen client relationships are as solid as ever.

Establishing a genuine connection with a relationship doesn’t just benefit your personal life—it also sets you up for success in your business. When you put time and care into building a relationship—sending them personal notes, making check-in calls, etc.—you are demonstrating a high level of care toward that individual.

This does not go unnoticed, and these individuals will be more inclined to refer that level of care and service to their friends and family in need of a real estate professional. It’s the heart of working by referral, and it makes for an enjoyable, profitable business model that will last in any climate.

So what is one of the top ways that you can build connections with clients right now? By celebrating your best people! Prioritize those relationships who have referred you consistently—the people you love to work with—and throw them a modified client appreciation party.

Virtual and “Drive-Up” Client Party Ideas



Treat these like you would an in-person party—make a budget if needed, create invitations, give people plenty of notice and bring the fun even from afar. Make sure you have a group video conferencing platform accessible for guests if your party is virtual. If you’re doing a drive-up event, ensure that you have thoroughly complied with local safety guidelines as you prepare and distribute the gifts. Use these examples to get you started this season:

“Back-to-School” Gift Basket Giveaway — Invite your clients to drive up to your place and collect a basket filled with back-to-school goodies for the kids—and maybe a treat for the parents as well!

Cybersecurity Training — Everyone could use a little help keeping their digital data secure. Find an IT pro in your network and invite them to do a virtual training via video conference for your best clients.

Virtual Pumpkin Carving Party — Safely drop off the supplies they need the day before, including the pumpkin. Guide them via video conference to create a masterpiece.

Drive-Up Pie Party — Purchase pies from Costco or your local bakery to distribute to your clients, so they’ll have a dessert for Thanksgiving covered.

Gift Wrapping Workshop – Are you a gift basket or wrapping pro? Teach your top clients how to wrap the perfect gift through your favorite group video conferencing platform!

It doesn’t matter which party you choose, as long as you commit to doing everything you can to appreciate and connect with your best clients during these unprecedented times. Add appreciation events into your real estate marketing strategy for a unique approach that clients will love.



