5 Technology Musts for Real Estate Agents

The right technology can make life a whole lot easier for real estate agents. There are myriad tools available to help your business run smoothly—you just have to know which ones are worth trying out. We asked real estate agents across the country for some insights into the best technology for real estate agents. Here are the top technology tools and apps that they recommended.

Dotloop

To make real estate transactions quicker and smoother, a document-sharing and e-signing tool is highly recommended. Dotloop is one such tool that is specifically designed for real estate agents. It allows you and your clients to edit, sign, share and store documents from anywhere—even on the go.

Estimated price: $29/month for individuals (Team or Broker pricing is available upon request)

“If you know anything about marketing, you know that email open rates and response times can be pretty bad. That is why I have adopted the new messenger feature on dotloop’s mobile app. It allows me to share documents via text, which gets responded to much faster than email on average. I can also use this messenger feature if I do not know the client’s phone number yet. The clients do not need to download the app to make all of this work. Anything they text or email back to me is captured in my account’s messenger center. Another feature of the app that I like is the ability to take a picture (or import a previously taken photo) into a transaction and have it automatically converted into a PDF. I use this feature all of the time. It’s like having a scanner in your pocket.” — Hunter M.

Buffer

As a busy real estate agent, it can be difficult to stay on top of social media, especially if you have multiple accounts that you’re posting to regularly. Buffer has everything you need to plan, manage and track your social media marketing all in one place.

Estimated Price: $15/month to $99/month (or free version is available at the end of your trial period)

“I use Buffer for posting for social media. It is easy to learn and just as easy to use! There is a free version that allows you to post up to 10 posts a month. I just make my graphic, upload it to Buffer and schedule it for the day I want it to run!” — Sherry D.

Prezi

Looking to impress potential seller clients? Consider creating a presentation that highlights your past experience and successes. Prezi presentation software might be just what you need to land that next listing—and the next, and the next.

Estimated Price: From $7/month to $59/month (after a 14-day free trial)

“Don’t just talk a big game about your marketing plan. Back it up with examples. Prezi software, which displays the presentation on an iPad, promotes interaction and makes a great impression. You can control the flow with your iPhone. Show the sellers that you’ve done it before. Reference past successes, statistics, market share, rankings and client reviews.” — Mehdi E.

Taxbot

As a real estate agent, you’re bound to rack up a ton of mileage on your car. Plus, you’ll have plenty of work-related expenses, which may include office equipment, membership dues, etc. Taxbot is an automated mileage and expense tracker that makes it super easy to record potential tax write-offs.

Estimated Price: $100/year (after a 14-day free trial)

“I found that keeping track of mileage, receipts and other information for tax purposes was too time-consuming and disorganized. I signed up for Taxbot and now my mileage is automatically tracked. I can photograph and upload receipts and other information to the app on my phone and print out reports for my taxes. The cost is minimal, and it is very easy to use.” — Sherry D.

Client Relationship Management (CRM) System

Experienced real estate agents agree that a client relationship management (CRM) system is a valuable tool for nurturing client relationships, generating referrals, following up with new leads and keeping all your contacts organized. (Want to learn more about CRMs? Read this article.)

Estimated Price: See this article for brand comparison

“When it comes to real estate, a CRM is a must. Always add contacts into CRM with notes so no client slips through the cracks. Block time every day to spend on your CRM to follow up with all contacts.” — Thomas S.

“Having a dedicated CRM which funnels all leads into it to make sure that the database is organized and continually updated is a great tip that helped us.” — Brandon B.

Real Estate Express is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses, and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. RealEstateExpress along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career.