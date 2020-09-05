Register Now: How to Break Into the Real Estate Business

Everything You Need to Know About Launching a Real Estate Career

What: Feeling stuck or unfulfilled in your current career? Looking for a career that’s flexible, where you can be your own boss and help your community? In this free webinar, former president of the Real Estate Educators Association Tina Lapp will talk with real estate instructors Al Rosser and Mike Brandly on the inside tips and tricks for getting your real estate license and launching a lucrative new career.

Webinar attendees will learn:

– Why now is the perfect time to get into real estate

– The steps for getting your real estate license

– How to kick-start your real estate career once you get your license

Plus, all webinar attendees will receive a free ebook on the ins and outs of getting your real estate license and a free consultation with an experienced academic advisor to help get your real estate career off the ground ASAP.



Register now!



When: Thurs., Sept. 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Sponsored and Moderated By:



Moderator:

Tina Lapp is the President of Hondros Education Group. For 26 years, Tina has spent her time focused on helping prospective and current real estate professionals thrive in their career through real estate education. She’s held her real estate salesperson license in Ohio since 2002 and is active in many associations, including the Real Estate Educators Association, The Ohio Association of Realtors, and The Columbus Board of Realtors, among others.

Webinar Guests:



Al Rosser, Real Estate Instructor

Al has been a full-time licensed agent since 2001. Since being licensed, Al has assisted hundreds of clients with their real estate needs as buyers, sellers and investors. Mr. Rosser prides himself on educating his clients on the process of buying and selling their properties. Al has done First-Time Buyer classes for various organizations around the city and has also served as President of the Greater Cincinnati Realtist Association and now serves as their current Chairman of the Board. Mr. Rosser is an Adjunct Real Estate Instructor for Hondros College of Business, since 2010.

Mike Brandly, Real Estate Instructor

Mike is the executive director of The Ohio Auction School. His other teaching responsibilities include frequent real estate and auctioneer continuing education classes all across the United States including post-licensure. He serves as Distinguished Faculty at Hondros College and is a faculty member of the Certified Auctioneers Institute held at Indiana University, an instructor at the America’s Auction Academy, an Instructor at the National Auctioneers Association’s Designation Academy, and is also approved by the Supreme Court of Ohio as a Continuing Legal Education instructor for attorneys.

Real Estate Express, Hondros Education Group, Allied School, Superior School of Real Estate, Arizona School of Real Estate & Business and Hogan School of Real Estate are a family of real estate education brands building the future of learning for real estate professionals.



Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, Webinar Recap: How to Stand Out in an Overcrowded Social Media World” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.