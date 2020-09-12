John L. Scott Real Estate Launches iBuyer Program in Portland Market

John L. Scott Real Estate recently launched their Instant Purchase Plus+ program in the Portland market. Instant Purchase Plus+ provides sellers all-cash offers through iBuyer companies that are currently purchasing homes in their market.

The Instant Purchase Plus+ program, paired with insight from John L. Scott real estate broker associates, allows homeowners to review all their options at once and make the best choice for their circumstances. This could be taking an Instant Purchase Plus+ offer, selling on the open market or even choosing not to sell.

“With today’s technology, Portland homeowners have ample information at their fingertips when considering selling,” said Scott Halligan, vice president of Oregon and SW Washington at John L. Scott. “Our suite of programs gives local sellers a range of options, including working with an iBuyer through Instant Purchase Plus+ if it’s right for them.”

With Instant Purchase Plus+, sellers do not have to prepare their home for the open market or go through the process of open houses, said Duane Giglia, vice president of operations for John L. Scott Real Estate.

“For nearly 90 years, buyers and sellers have trusted the local expertise and top-notch service provided by John L. Scott broker associates,” said Giglia. “The launch of our Instant Purchase Plus+ program helps homeowners compare all their options when selling. This means homeowners can rest assured knowing they’re selecting the right choice for their individual circumstances.”

Currently, Instant Purchase Plus+ is open to homeowners in the Portland area, but is set to expand further across the John L. Scott footprint as iBuyer companies enter those markets.

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.