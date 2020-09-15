Bringing Value to Consumers in a Digital Space

Michael Murphy

Associate Broker

Lake Homes Realty

Lexington, S.C.

Though he has only been working in real estate for the past three years, Michael Murphy instantly fell in love with helping people through the home-buying and -selling process, day in and day out. Lake Homes Realty, the largest multi-state lake brokerage in the U.S., has helped Murphy grow his skill set and set him up for success with a strategic approach to their market needs and exceptional training for agents.

With over 20 years in local sales, marketing and customer service, a Coast Guard license ,and a familiarity with Lake Murray’s real estate market, Murphy is known as a “Lake Expert” who makes these typically stressful transactions fun for his clients.

“I am particularly proud of helping people do real things that affect their family in a positive way,” says Murphy. Even after receiving the Central Carolina REALTORS® Association Circle of Excellence award in 2018 and 2019, as well as the Lake Homes Realty Aqua Award as a top company producer in 2019, he still finds providing a great client experience more gratifying. “I receive more satisfaction from the smiles at the closing table than the awards and financial gain.”

Murphy has discovered the power of marketing on social media and how it helps showcase who he is as an agent and resource in his community. “The major benefit of social media I have found is not for necessarily directly gaining clients, but gaining the confidence of potential customers by displaying my strong work ethic and how I will provide an equally satisfying service for them,” he says.

“If you add value to your services and present yourself professionally, you will be a top candidate for buyers and sellers,” adds Murphy

Before becoming a member of RISMedia’s ACESocial, Murphy focused solely on sharing his active listings and recognized that valuable non-listing content was very limited. With a growing social media presence—and in addition to posting properties and promoting his services—Murphy likes to share the Lake Homes Realty experience, including posts detailing local events, informative articles and points of interest.

Education and entertainment are two key factors that Murphy wants to bring to his social media and he understands that viewers respond to this type of engagement best. He believes that valuable articles and posts are usually lacking on the social media profiles of real estate professionals due to lack of time, resulting in uninterested consumers.

“We were looking for good, value-added content that wasn’t just typical posts asking for business,” he explains. “We wanted to offer value to our followers and the content from ACESocial has been great.”

While sharing unique, branded real estate and lifestyle content, Murphy can also easily promote his listings with the ACESocial platform across his social media accounts, as well as within the articles, for maximum reach and opportunity. Each listing posted also includes a convenient lead generation form.

“Promoting listings is simpler with ACE,” he says. “Plus, even non-listing posts can include a listing in the page, and this increases visibility well beyond a single MLS listing post.”

“With ACESocial, we can dedicate our attention to promoting listings and still have valuable articles posted with only a few clicks of the mouse,” says Murphy. “In addition, with the on-page listing display option, even a non-listing related post becomes an opportunity to show off our properties.”

Murphy knows the importance of having a strong digital presence in order to set himself apart from other agents. Though social media doesn’t guarantee business success, the utilization of ACESocial has built up his confidence and allowed him to maintain a relevant and prominent reputation online and in his community.

“ACESocial is a valuable tool—very user-friendly, clean and easy for presenting your services professionally and with value,” he says. “ACESocial has given validity to my services.”



For more information, please visit lakemurraymichael.com and rismedia.com/acesocial

Paige Brown is RISMedia’s content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas to pbrown@rismedia.com.

