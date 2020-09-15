NAGLREP Unveils Industry’s Third Annual Top LGBT+ Agent and Team Rankings

The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) recently unveiled its third annual Top LGBT+ Agent List, the real estate industry’s only recognition of top-producing LGBT and allied agents and teams. The year’s list included 124 individual and teams and nearly doubled last year’s honoree total.

Jessica Back of Sibsy Cline, Inc Cincinnati, Ohio ranked at the top of the Individual Agent Sales Volume category producing $101.5 million.

Jack Miller of Bob Parks Realty Brentwood, Tenn. ranked at the top of the Individual Agent Transaction Sides category with 185 sides.

Content Square 1.

Blair Myers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Warner Robins, Ga. headed the Agent Owned Sides list with 361.5 sides in 2019.

The EZ Referral Network, led by Michael Zinicola with Keller Williams in West Lake, Ohio, again led all teams on Team Owned Brokerage list with $222 million in sales volume and 1,035.5 transaction sides in 2019. The group did $208.9 million in sales volume and 1,081 sides in 2018.

“As a strong advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, Realogy is truly honored to recognize the tremendous achievements of our top LGBTQ+ agents,” says John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realogy Franchise Group. “We applaud and celebrate every agent recognized on the NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent List.”

Content Square 2.

“NAGLREP is playing an important role in showcasing the success of LGBT and allied agents across the United States.” said Jeff Berger, founder of NAGLREP. “At its core, the real estate industry is about curating relationships and providing impeccable service; the professionals on this list excel at making those connections and delivering on that promise.”

NAGLREP members who met 2018 individual agent production minimums of 50 sides or $20 million in sales volume were qualified. Teams, whose lead is a NAGLREP member, were recognized with at least 75 sides or $30 million in sales volume last year.

NAGLREP, now in its 13th year, has grown dramatically with more than 2,800 members and 37 chapters around the nation and is noted as one of the largest LGBT+ trade groups in the U.S.

“Doubling the number of agents and teams on the Top LGBT+ Agent List is another example of the positive momentum the LGBT community has seen this year in the real estate industry,” said Berger. “The industry continues to lead against anti-discrimination in housing including the outpouring of public support for the Equality Act, which passed in the House. And, while advocacy is a core mission of NAGLREP, we are also a business organization.

Content Square 3.

Click here for full details about the NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent List.

For more information, please visit www.naglrep.com.