How Video Can Help You Stay in Front of Clients

Successful real estate professionals know the importance of using all the tools at their disposal. In today’s selling environment, video can be one of those effective tools. Whether you’re new to video technology or a seasoned pro, understanding how it can help your business is the first step to using it to your best advantage. Video communications can be beneficial to your real estate career by helping you:

Connect

When people can see your face and hear your voice, it’s much easier to connect with your message. Whether you’re talking about a listing, offering real estate advice and expertise, or sharing via social media, video communications can be more effective and memorable than other forms. With video, you can express your personality as well as share your expertise.

Sell

Video tours can help you market properties, even when prospective buyers are in different geographic locations. When you have clients who are buying, video can help them narrow down their choices without wasting valuable showing time. With the 3D virtual tour technology available today, videos can help you show the actual layouts and room flow of properties much more effectively and accurately than still photographs can.

Inform

Video can be a great way to share information with clients, colleagues and the general public. For example, sellers can use videos to show their spaces while you make suggestions for listing preparation. You can send videos of listings to colleagues to spark interest and to share with interested clients, or as a way to follow up after private showings or open houses. If prospective buyers have follow-up questions about properties, you can provide visual information or confirmation instead of written answers. Video tours can be great ways to get the word out about new listings to generate interest.

Distance

When social distancing is required or recommended, video tours can provide an opportunity to keep real estate deals moving forward. Video tours, showings and even open houses can be conducted virtually. In some cases, home appraisals and home inspections can be completed in full via video.

For the latest in virtual home tour technology, be sure to check out Streem®, a dynamic new video chat tool, and enhanced communication platform being developed and tested by American Home Shield®. Streem enables you to share digital space with clients using one-way video and two-way audio. In addition to virtual home tours, Streem can also aid in remote listing preparation and documentation. With the helpful StreemshotsTM feature, you can highlight, share quick sketches and diagrams, and capture full-resolution photos during chats.

For more articles like this, visit ahs.com/home-matters.

