Multiple Real Estate Firms Partner With Buyside to Launch National Home Valuation Week

Buyside™, a provider of homebuyer insights, worked with its broker clients to launch the first-ever National Home Valuation Week (#NHVW), which begins Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Various real estate firms located in the United States will be participating in the event, joining together to encourage consumers to check the value of their home though their local broker.

In preparation, Buyside orchestrated a collaboration among their broker customers to create media assets that will enable each firm to launch a surround-sound consumer marketing and agent engagement approach to the promotion. The campaign features ad units for social media, magazine, billboard, television, radio and email marketing for consumers, as well as media assets, webinars and contests for agents.

“We’ve never had a technology vendor support us with so much material and ideas for a consumer-facing campaign. It shows a true partnership and care for our success” says Christy Budnick, CEO at BHHS Florida Network Realty.

Two of Buyside’s brokerage customers piloted the program in their local market areas: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox and Roach in the Mid-Atlantic states and The Keyes Company in Southeast Florida.

“The Real Estate Industry is in a remarkable economic cycle during COVID,” says Charles J Williams IV, CEO of Buyside. “Demand for housing is outpacing supply and consumers are rethinking where they live and the size of home they need—albeit drawing home equity, moving out of a city or getting space to work and/or homeschool children.”

According to Buyside, the goal of National Home Valuation Week is to connect homeowners with an agent to discuss the value of their home so they can receive an update on the options.

“Our experience with the pilot helped us to understand that homeowners want home valuations that are more informed than estimates on popular home search portals, which are frequently 10 percent to 15 percent above or below the market. Our agents have the ability to offer their clients three different valuation models coupled with the buyer demand for their home,” says Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president, Digital Marketing & Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Fox and Roach. “National Home Valuation Week gives consumers an opportunity to work with agents to understand of how many days it will take to sell their home and at what price.”

For more information, visit www.getbuyside.com.