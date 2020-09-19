Register Now for ‘Stand Out: Measurable Marketing Strategies that Flat Out Dominate’

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

What: Even though we have more tools than ever to connect, it is challenging to be heard amongst the millions of voices. How do we stand out? How do we make a splash, instead of a ripple?

Join 35-year industry innovator Brian Wildermuth and industry influencers as they share their communication secrets across unique platforms.

You will learn:

– How to effectively use social media to build engagement, attract leads and make connections that turn to gold

– How to build trust, convert leads and get “face to face” with video

– Why a cadence of making contact, demonstrating care and building community helps fuel a lasting stream of repeat and referral business



Who: Brian D. Wimdermuth of Deluxe Branded Marketing, Heather Roxburgh of The Heather Roxburgh Group and Molly J. McMahan of Coldwell Banker McMahan Co.

About the Webinar



Moderator:

Brian D. Wildermuth is senior vice president, Real Estate Services, for Deluxe Branded Marketing.

Panelists:



Heather Roxburgh is the CEO and founder of The Heather Roxburgh Group. She became a REALTOR® in 2006 and quickly became an award-winning agent, maintaining a top ranking in Utah. Roxburgh believes in building lifelong client relationships by providing exceptional customer service. Her unique relational approach to real estate has allowed her to become an expert in guiding and mentoring clients through the home-buying and/or selling process.

Molly J. McMahan is the director of Marketing, Technology and Philanthropy at Coldwell Banker McMahan Co. With over 25 years of experience working in the real estate industry, McMahan feels right at home. In fact, this business runs in her family. Her father had a long career as a principal broker and she recalls taking part in advertisements for his firm as a child, and even working with his staff as a teenager.

Each month, RISMedia's webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry's most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, "How to Break Into the Real Estate Busines" please visit RISMedia's Housecall.