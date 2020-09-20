BHHS Announces Addition of Synergy Realty Group to its Global Brokerage Franchise Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS), part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, recently announced that Colorado Springs-based Synergy Realty Group has joined its network. The independent real estate office will add one office and fifty agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group.

Charles D’Alessio, CEO of Synergy Realty Group said, “Working with a brand as prestigious as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices made a lot of sense when it comes to the library of resources and support that they provided. We wanted to be aligned with a company that has great integrity and supports its network members at the highest level. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a history of sustaining growth and responsibility while at the same time setting expectations of excellence.”

Charles continued with, “Obviously, the halo effect of the Berkshire Hathaway name and history was very attractive. Because the company is well known and operated from a position of strength in all of its company and business sectors, we knew it would be a great fit for us.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group is a welcome addition to our network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Charles D’Alessio embodies a vision that focuses heavily on the relationships being built between clients and agents for success beyond the initial sale.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also extended a warm welcome to the company. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Synergy Realty Group demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond real estate sales that is a wonderful example of our mission to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives.”

Synergy Realty Group is heavily involved in the community they serve at many levels. Particularly, with the Griffith Center that has been instrumental in raising funds and needed supplies for education and day-to-day living for the foster children in that program. The organization has also been large financial donors to Wounded Warrior Foundation, Pikes Peak Humane Society and Springs Rescue Mission.



For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

