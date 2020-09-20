A Cold Calling Script That Actually Works

Cold calling experts throughout the sales industry have shared their secrets in books, videos, sales training courses, forums and blogs for years. Nearly all of them agree that the most important thing about cold calling is the script. You need to have a well-written script to follow when making real estate cold calls. Without a script, you will fumble words or forget important suggestions that can make you sound foolish.

This real estate cold calling script focuses on unlisted homeowners thinking of selling soon. And it works. It is effective because it is quick and direct. Because it is fast, you can make substantially more cold calls every day.

This is a proven real estate cold calling script that many successful agents use:

“Hi, this is [Your Name] from [your brokerage]. I am calling because my company has buyers looking for a home in your neighborhood. Are you thinking of selling in the near future?”



Let’s break down why this is so effective.

1. It’s quick.

The difference between being able to make 50 or 200 calls per day depends on the length of your script. Your real estate cold calling script needs to be fast! Asking too many questions or wanting to know what each caller thinks takes up too much time.

2. It’s not offensive.

Some people can be easily offended, while others hate all solicitation phone calls. You will never convince these people to do anything anyway, so don’t worry about them.

3. It’s tactful and understandable.

Cold calling to homeowners who are confused results in more time explaining who you are and why you are calling, which is a waste of your time. You want the homeowner to understand immediately and clearly why you are calling.

4. It flows.

When using this script, always pause after you introduce yourself.

“Hi, this is [Name] from [your brokerage]. (PAUSE) I am calling because…”

There is a reason for the pause.

When answering the phone, the average mind needs a few seconds to absorb the spoken words, so they know who the caller is. Once they know who you are, they know the call is about real estate. Instantly the homeowner’s mind is prepared that this is a conversation about real estate.

5. It forces a fast response.

The end of the script forces a fast response by asking, “Are you thinking of selling in the near future?” The “near future” means soon and not a year from now. Therefore, the response will be quick because if they have been thinking of selling soon, they will say so. If not, they will quickly say, “no.”

Before you start making calls to prospects, practice on some friends and family members (actually over the phone) so that you are more comfortable hearing a “no” and hearing a “Yes, I’d be interested.” Just make sure you know what you are going to say after you hear that someone is indeed interested.

Real Estate Express is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing pre- and post-licensing courses, continuing education courses, and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. RealEstateExpress along with its sister schools McKissock Learning, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career.

