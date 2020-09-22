Boost Your Engagement by Asking Questions

When it comes to engagement, real estate agents need all they can get on social media. Whether you’re promoting your listings or sharing educational content, it is important to communicate with your followers in addition to regularly posting. The best way to boost your online engagement, as well as increase your exposure, is to create conversations within your social media community. How can you do this? Ask questions!

No matter what platform you are on, staying engaged with quality conversations will keep you top of mind, especially when it comes time for buyers and sellers to hire an agent. Here are three different ways you can ask questions to boost your engagement:

Incorporate Questions Into Posts

Posting an image or video paired with a question is a simple, yet effective way to increase your engagement on social media. Whether you’re looking to focus on your local community or encourage a more general conversation, asking a question related to an image or video will help you get to know your audience. Post two images, for example, of a light-colored bathroom and a dark-colored bathroom. Along with the images, ask your followers which bathroom they would prefer and why. This is sure to spark a conversation, giving you the opportunity to discuss any responses, not only learning about what features potential clients may be looking for, but also showcasing your interests in your social circle as real people rather than just a paycheck.

Create a Survey or Poll

Whether you’re looking to collect information for a localized study or simply want to create a fun conversation, a survey or poll is a fun and easy way to get your followers engaged. With the rising number of users on Instagram, it is a great place both visually and strategically to ask a question. Maybe you’re looking to find the best small businesses in town to promote to new buyers. Post a survey asking your community what their favorite small business in the area is and why. Or, similar to your posts with questions, showcase two different kitchens—one light and one dark—and get opinions on which one your followers prefer. Share responses in a new post or story to illustrate your interest in topics you may not otherwise have discussed before.

Host a Live Q&A Session

Q&A sessions are often an opportunity for prospective buyers and sellers to get more information about an agent, a community or the buying and selling process. Instead, host a live session that puts your leads in the spotlight. Ask questions about specific home features, such as a home office or garage, and how important these features are when searching for and deciding on a home. Or, use this opportunity to ask buyers and sellers what they hope to experience when hiring a real estate professional in terms of goals and potential opportunities. You will learn not only about what people in your area are looking for in a home, but also what they are looking for in an agent. This method will also visually express your interest in providing quality and personalized services to your clients.

As a real estate professional, your job is to answer any questions that come your way. The more you understand your audience, the better equipped you will be to provide them with the tools and information they need to start their buying or selling journey. Next time you log onto your social media, ask a few questions. Whether you post a question with an image, gather information from a poll or host a live Q&A session, this is a surefire way to get to know your audience, community and potential clients while boosting engagement and sharing your experience as a real estate professional.

