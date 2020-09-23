MooveGuru Partners With Alpha Gas and Electric

MooveGuru recently announced its latest partnership with Alpha Gas and Electric, a provider of 100-percent green electricity and natural gas supply in the Central and Northeastern United States.

“It’s our mission at MooveGuru to take the pain out of moving,” said MooveGuru’s founder and CEO, Scott Oakley. “Forging partnerships with leading energy companies across the nation is key to fulfilling that mission.”

“We take great pride in having a reputation for partnering with innovative and strategic brands that share our vision of easing various pain-points for homeowners and renters. We found there to be a profound synergy in partnering with MooveGuru as they play this exact role,” said Eliott Wolbrom, chief marketing officer of Alpha Gas and Electric.

“Research conducted by both our firms shows that movers will spend up to five collective hours on the phone connecting their various home-related services, including their energy suppliers. MooveGuru takes that process down to less than 20 minutes and leaves consumers stress-free and with time to focus on more important things,” said Wolbrom. “I love that MooveGuru presents a futuristic approach to connection that’s sophisticated and—most importantly—optimal for the consumer. We’re enthusiastic to be working together and look forward to offering their clients incredible value with our custom-built, 100-percent green energy plans that are designed to create true peace-of-mind when it comes to gas and electricity bills.”

Through this new partnership, Alpha Gas and Electric’s services will now be available to MooveGuru movers and renters in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Instead of consumers searching, calling and pricing various electricity and gas suppliers, MooveGuru will serve them the information they need.

This latest partnership marks MooveGuru’s seventh energy-company partnership. In addition to partnerships with waste management and water companies, MooveGuru also partners with brokerages including ERA, Keller Williams, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, CENTURY 21®, Realty ONE Group and The Realty Alliance.

“We are thrilled to add Alpha Gas and Electric to the MooveGuru family,” said Oakley. “We share a commitment to enhancing the homebuyers’ experience through innovation, dedication and a dogged pursuit of ensuring the movers’ experience is priority.”

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.