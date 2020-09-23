NMHC Rent Payment Tracker Finds 90.1 Percent of Apartment Households Paid Rent as of Sept. 20

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC)’s Rent Payment Tracker found 90.1 percent of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by Sept. 20 in its survey of 11.4 million units of professionally managed apartment units across the country.

This is a 1.7-percentage point, or 192,936-household decrease from the share who paid rent through Sept. 20, 2019 and compares to 90.0 percent that had paid by Aug. 20, 2020. These data encompass a wide variety of market-rate rental properties across the United States, which can vary by size, type and average rental price.

“This morning’s results show the real-world impact of lawmakers failing in their responsibilities to their constituents,” said Doug Bibby, NMHC president. “Almost 200,000 households have been unable to pay their September rent. Congress and the Trump administration have a proven model in the CARES Act that supported apartment residents through the early months of the pandemic. Now is the time for them to show leadership by once again supporting the millions of Americans who call an apartment home by enacting meaningful rental assistance and mitigating, to some degree, the negative consequences of the nationwide eviction moratorium which jeopardizes the stability of the nation’s housing finance system.”

Source: NMHC