Pivot in Place: REALTORÂ® Safety

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.

Each week, in the National Association of REALTORSÂ®’ new Pivot in Place video series, NAR Leadership and industry experts share tips and updates on the real estate industry during this unprecedented time. In this week’s video, REALTORÂ® Safety Program Manager, Breanne Gingerich, shares lifesaving tips and best practices to help real estate professionals work smart and stay safe. Check back each week for the latest video at nar.realtor/pivot-in-place.

See the full video.