QLMS to Become Rocket Pro TPO

QLMS will become Rocket Pro TPO (TPO representing “third party origination”) within the next 60 days, to closer align with Rocket Mortgage, announced the company.

“Through the thousands of conversations we have had with our partners, we know brokers want cutting edge technology, marketing support and more referrals. QLMS is now aligning with the Rocket brand—the most recognizable mortgage brand in the country—and giving partners the ability to use it in their marketing to assist more Americans,” said Austin Niemiec, executive vice president of the soon-to-be-named Rocket Pro TPO. “We have spent billions of dollars in the development and marketing of the Rocket platform which we are now delivering directly to brokers to leverage and grow their business.”

The lender announced it is building an entirely new white-labeled, broker-branded origination hub with e-signature technology, visibility into loan status and the ability for applicants to directly upload loan documents.

Additionally, partners will have the ability to leverage the Rocket Mortgage name through co-branding. These services will be available to all approved partners free-of-charge.

Rocket Pro TPO also partnered with Google to create and unveil PathFinder, which is the integration and reimagination of many of its most popular tools into one centralized location. It combines resources like Guru, a search engine for mortgage origination; and The Answer, a tech tool powered by Google search which provides solutions to all mortgage guideline questions, into a completely new technology.

Rocket Pro TPO added additional features to PathFinder which include a BPMI calculator, Title Gadget, and more.

“Rocket Mortgage has truly set itself apart from the rest of the industry because we have taken an incredibly difficult and labor-intensive process and distilled it into a simple technology platform that allows clients—and now our partners—to have unmatched visibility and communication,” said Bob Walters, president and COO of Rocket Mortgage. “As we continued to grow and evolve our business, we always looked forward to the day when we could extend its reach to our broker partners, who play such an important role in helping clients achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

Rocket Pro TPO says it is celebrating this new chapter by sharing 10,000 purchase leads with its network. The lender has also created an exclusive Rocket Pro Referral network.

“Technology is evolving, as is the way consumers shop for homes and get their financing. QLMS has a rich history of always blazing new trails. Moving forward as Rocket Pro TPO, we are excited to share our industry-leading brand and technology with partners. No other lender can offer this level of investment in innovation which continues to revolutionize home financing. We are excited to now put this powerful origination system, and all the supporting elements, squarely at the fingertips of our growing list of partners across the country,” Niemiec added.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.