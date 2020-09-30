Ask the Expert: How COVID-19 Has Altered the Home Inspection Industry

Today’s Ask the Expert column features Dan Steward, president of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors.

Dan Steward

President and CEO

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

www.pillartopost.com

Q: These have been tough months for all. Has there been a “silver lining” anywhere in this for your industry?

A: Yes. Despite the setbacks of COVID-19 and other issues facing our society, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) reports that home sales for July 2020 increased by 24.7 percent! We’ve been keeping pace with these figures in our home inspections and have actually added more than 20 new home inspection offices this year. When you are forced to evolve your systems and practices to survive challenging times, you learn that you can evolve when necessary—and sometimes, more efficient methods come from this challenge.

Q: Can you give an example or two based on home inspections?

A: For one thing, instead of virtual home inspections being an “add-on” or a convenience item, they became nearly the only way to perform home inspections for customers that wanted to proceed but really wanted a “hands-off” experience. While we continued regular home inspections in states where we were deemed an essential business, the virtual home inspection was utilized and perfected more and more. When performing an in-home inspection, our inspectors adhered to strict guidelines, such as having the minimal amount of people present, wearing a mask, disinfecting door handles or other items that had to be touched and often performing the task without REALTORS® present. We found that this was a sustainable method for future home inspections when necessary or preferred by the homeowner.

Q: What else do you see that may end up becoming permanent in your home inspections?

A: We are rolling out some pretty amazing technologies that will be in full swing by spring for all Pillar To Post home inspections. One of these will be the PTP360 tour. It will also be available with a floor plan. To see an example, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4o7r5dx.

Q: Sounds exciting! And will it be used for any circumstance if desired?

A: Yes, absolutely. Not just a COVID response, but a huge help for busy REALTORS®, allowing them to save time, better serve their seller and give prospective buyers a far better experience. It is truly an innovation in selling real estate in a “touch-less” environment. Buyers can view it anytime they wish, stay as long as they like and even share it with friends, family and contractors in order to get estimates and measured floor plans to help with furniture planning, etc. This is a brilliant experience.

For more information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.