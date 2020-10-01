RE/MAX DFW Associates to Merge Three Offices Into New Location

RE/MAX DFW Associates is merging three RE/MAX offices into a new location in Frisco. The new office opens Jan. 1, 2021, at the Shops of Starwood, an upscale shopping center located at 6959 Lebanon Road, Ste. 201 in Frisco, Texas.

The three offices merging and relocating include the Plano and Frisco locations and the recently acquired RE/MAX Premier Properties. RE/MAX Premier Properties is one of the oldest RE/MAX offices in Dallas. RE/MAX DFW Associates acquired the office on Sept. 1, 2020, after the original broker decided to retire after a 40-year career with RE/MAX. Combined, these offices bring 100 agents and $500 million in sales volume. More than 125 agents will be on board when the new office opens its doors early next year.

The new RE/MAX DFW Associates location boasts 7,500 square feet and features spacious private offices, a large gathering space, a café and an education/training facility. The office is located in the center of the Shops of Starwood, located at the corner of Dallas North Tollway and Lebanon. It is also within walking distance of the headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars. The Shops of Starwood offers restaurants and coffee bars where agents can meet with clients.

“We are excited about our new Frisco location and believe it has tremendous potential,” said Mark Wolfe, broker/owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates. “We are bringing an experienced and knowledgeable team of real estate professionals who understand the growing Plano/Frisco market.”

Blair Taylor will manage the new Frisco location. Taylor has served as a broker and manager at RE/MAX DFW Associates for 12 years.

“With his extensive real estate background, Blair is well-positioned to lead the team at our new location at the Shops of Starwood,” said Wolfe. “We look forward to 2021 and opening our doors to the community.”

For more information, please visit www.rmdfw.com.