Which Countertop Material Is Right for Your Home?

Countertops are one of the most important elements in a kitchen. Here are some choices to consider for your next remodel.

Granite

Granite countertops are available in an array of colors and each piece is unique. The price may depend on the type of stone you choose, its origin and its thickness.

Engineered Stone

Engineered stone countertops are durable, have a nonporous surface that can resist stains or scratches and require minimal maintenance.

Soapstone

Soapstone is a good choice for a historic home. It has a pewter color that can gradually darken. You will need to regularly maintain them with mineral oil.

Wood

Wood countertops are easy to clean. If they get scratched, they can be repaired by sanding. Wood countertops must be oiled often to prevent water damage.

Ceramic

Ceramic tile can be used to cover existing countertops. Ceramic tile is available in many colors and textures, but the tiles need to be grouted and can crack.