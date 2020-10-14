John L. Scott Real Estate Names New Company Growth Officer

John L. Scott Real Estate has brought on Monty D. Smith as the company’s new company growth officer (CGO). Smith brings more than 25 years of diverse real estate experience, both from a regional and national level, to this newly-created position. In this role, Smith will be responsible for leading the sales divisions of the organization including regional sales offices, franchise sales, relocation and e-business.

Before joining John L. Scott, Smith spent nearly 18 years with the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company NRT LLC, a Realogy company. He progressively advanced at NRT LLC, most recently serving as the company’s president of company generated business.

“As we continue to redefine the way real estate business is conducted during this ever-changing and evolving new era of real estate, we searched to find a leader in the industry with documented experience in transforming business models, culture and held a record of incorporating proven strategies for success,” said Phil McBride, company operating officer at John L. Scott. “Monty Smith is that leader.”

Content Square 1.

Some of Smith’s career highlights include designing and executing a complete reorganization of a 400-plus employee and 7,000-plus agent national division with multiple business lines; leading a 30-plus person agent recruitment team resulting in a positive return on investment; and serving as the executive business sponsor for an internally-developed real estate transaction management system used by more than 700 branch locations.

In his new role at John L. Scott, Smith will support John L. Scott team members, brokers and franchisees by employing effective growth strategies. Additionally, Smith will work closely with the executive team to develop short-term and long-range plans driven by growing client expectations, new technological tools and the dynamic competitive landscape while remaining grounded in John L. Scott’s higher purpose of “Living Life as a Contribution®,” said the company.

“There could not be a more exciting time to join the empowered team at John L. Scott Real Estate,” said Smith. “We have the opportunity to build upon this company’s storied history of an unwavering commitment to excellence and meaningful community impact during this period when many Americans are redefining what they need in a home. I am humbled by the opportunity and am confident about what we will achieve as a team.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.