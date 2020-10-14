Marketing Automation or Human Touch?

There is no doubt that the presence of automation software has helped real estate businesses operate more efficiently and smoothly than ever before. It is now common for teams to use CRMs, AI chat bots, automated email marketing, task management software and more.

For some businesses, agents and brokers are finding that their lead management results can dip when using automated front-end communication tools; so what is the perfect balance for incorporating automated marketing methods, yet still fostering genuine client relationships?

Enhancing Digital Marketing With a Human Touch

The plus side of using automated marketing is increasing your capacity to engage more contacts. The bad side? “Unsupervised” automated campaigns lose prospective clients—and, even worse, create sudden surges in negative feedback, bad reviews and increased churn.

Marketing and lead generation represent an important operation by which agents and brokers establish a good first impression with their prospective clients. It’s natural to look for automated solutions. After all, technological solutions are often more cost effective than hiring new employees.

Here’s the problem. When a buyer begins their interaction thinking they’re chatting with a person and then realizes they’re talking to a bot, it can almost feel like a slap in the face. Their level of satisfaction can drop precipitously. Every buyer in the world, myself included, would rather “speak with a representative” as a first choice when contacting any business.

Yet, when managed well, automated software can grow your customer base. The efficiency of technologies must meet the attentiveness of human touch.

How? Many aren’t yet aware that competitive offices are assigning a full-time virtual assistant to pair with their technologies.

Virtual assistants are providing the human touch needed for up to 70 percent less than the cost of a traditional full-time employee—leveraging college-educated talent. Real estate virtual assistants can also handle administrative tasks, reporting, analytics, transactions, inside sales, prospecting, recruitment and more.

Increasing Lead Generation Rates Through ‘Hybrid’ Virtual Solutions

REALTORS® find that they can finally deliver the genuine client satisfaction that all buyers expect via virtual assistants. Specifically, an experienced virtual assistant delivers that genuine customer satisfaction that all buyers demand while in charge of administering all technologies, marketing research and overseeing marketing funnels (at a fraction of personnel costs).

Despite tremendous success in automated software by big tech companies, it is not possible for certain companies to eliminate human labor from most business operations at this point.