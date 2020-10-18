Constellation1 Announces Acquisition of Paradym

Constellation1 recently announced the acquisition of the Paradym web and mobile SaaS marketing solutions for real estate professionals from TRF Systems Inc.

The acquisition will bring Paradym’s SaaS marketing offerings, which include virtual tour technology and social media marketing, under Constellation1’s suite of front-office solutions.

“We are excited to bring the Paradym products, employees and customers to Constellation1 and to offer customers more options to market listings and increase their bottom-line,” said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1. “This acquisition enhances Constellation1’s solutions and offers our customers a new way to market listings and to capture more buyer and seller leads in a time when online marketing is more important than ever.”

“The acquisition process with the Constellation1 team has been very smooth, professional, and efficient,” states Steve Jarrell, CEO of TRF Systems Inc. “Their investment delivers new life to the Paradym product roadmap and valuable integration opportunities for brokerages needing a best-in-class digital web experience to attract more buyers and sellers. I have the utmost confidence that the entire Constellation1 group will care for our loyal customers and grow Paradym.”

Paradym is the eighth company to join Constellation1. Now, as part of Constellation1, the virtual tour and social media marketing products will be continually enhanced and integrated into Constellation1’s CRM and website products.

For more information, please visit www.constellation1.com.

