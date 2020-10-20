Zillow’s Multifamily Advertising: Four-Tiered Rent Connect Packages

Zillow announced it is simplifying multifamily advertising with nationwide availability of four tiered Rent Connect marketing packages. Following a nine-month pilot in 12 states, the packages reportedly eliminate the need to piece together multiple complicated advertising solutions or separately purchase impressions, and provide multifamily professionals with greater control over their exposure.

“Our multifamily partners value straight forward solutions that drive exposure, leads and ultimately leases,” said Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals. “The new Rent Connect packages bring together formerly stand-alone options into a single solution that removes uncertainty, saves our partners time and arms them with valuable market and property insights.”

Each year multifamily professionals are tasked with filling millions of vacancies across the country. A recent Zillow survey revealed that 41 percent of multifamily marketers wish they had better tools to evaluate marketing and advertising effectiveness. Zillow said its new Enhanced and Premium solutions address that desire with Custom Rent Comp and Rental Insights reports to help data driven property managers understand what the competition is doing and how best to allocate their marketing dollars. The new Rent Connect Packages will provide access across Zillow, Trulia and HotPads, as well as Zillow 3D Home® virtual tours. Since March, multifamily rental listings with a Zillow 3D Home tour attracted 20 percent more visitors compared to multifamily rental listings without a Zillow 3D Home tour, according to Zillow.

The premium packages reportedly leverage social media to maximize exposure and help properties stand out from the competition. In addition to turnkey Facebook and Instagram ad placement, the premium packages include featured email placement to local renters and Instagram Story ad placement, said Zillow.

“Ardent Communities has been a Zillow Rentals partner for several years and we trust Zillow with our entire portfolio because of their customer service, lead quantity and quality,” noted Jeff French, director of sales and marketing at Ardent Communities. “Now that we’ve upgraded to the new Zillow Rent Connect Premium package, we’ve added a substantial amount of exposure for our communities that extends to Facebook and Instagram, and I would highly recommend advertising with Zillow Rentals for anyone needing multifamily advertising.”

While making it easier to reach renters is always appreciated by multifamily professionals, increased exposure is critical in the current economic climate, said the company. According to the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, 25 percent of Gen Z renters that moved in the past year moved into a multifamily building, but this generation has also dropped out of the rental market more than others, comprising more than 80 percent of the almost 3 million adults who moved back home during the start of the pandemic. Renters have been hit hard.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.