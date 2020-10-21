Build a World-Class Real Estate Business Plan

We’re almost a month into the fourth quarter, which means it’s time to start thinking about your business plan for 2021.

It can be tough to get started, but when you start creating a stable foundation for your business early, you set yourself up for success in the new year.

At Buffini & Company, our real estate coaches guide agents on how to craft the perfect business plan, pointing them toward must-have elements and how to implement them.

Here are the five key components coaches say every successful business plan should have.

Relational Marketing Strategy

Make sure your real estate marketing plan includes safe ways to connect with clients and strengthen relationships.

Focus on a value-add real estate marketing strategy that provides your clients with useful information about the market, finances, and more via mail and email.

When you invest in relationships, your connections will tell their friends and family to invest in you for all things real estate!

Consistent Lead Generation

Your real estate lead generation strategy must be consistent. Each day, you should be calling an old client, writing a personal note or even “popping by” their door with a small appreciation gift to show that you are still there for them. Staying in touch with past clients helps you to generate their referrals, which are a high-quality lead source.

Results Tracking

The best real estate coaches know that without results tracking, there is little room for growth.

Your real estate business plan should include a system that allows you to track your lead generation, transactions and marketing initiatives. That way, you’ll know exactly what’s working and what you may need to do differently. This tracking will lead to increased profits in your future, so make sure your plan isn’t missing this!

Personal Growth

You need to get your head in the game as well when you’re on your journey to success!

Set clear goals that guide your business strategy. Commit to positive, uplifting media that inspires you and teaches productive habits.

When your mind and attitude are sharp, your business follows suit.

Real Estate Coaching

Everyone needs some accountability to make sure you stick to your business plan! A real estate coach will guide you in your business, making sure you are doing what you say you’re going to do.

They also provide new strategies and recommendations to help you perform at your best. If you’re in a jam, they can give you some clarity to work through it.

Real estate agent coaching is a great complement to an exceptional business strategy.

Ready to plan your business for 2021? Buffini & Company One2One Coaching is here to help with real estate coaches who can lead you toward a successful Working By Referral operation.

Sign up for a free business consultation today to see what Buffini & Company One2One Coaching can do for you!