CinchÂ® Home Services Partners With Insurance Industry Disruptor Kin Insurance

Cinch Home Services (Cinch)has partnered with Kin Insurance, an insurance technology company dedicated to simplifying home insurance in natural disaster-prone areas in the U.S. The partnership validates Cinch’s strategy to bring innovative and compelling home services solutions to the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market.

“For most people, a home is their largest purchase, yet it doesn’t come with a manual on how to care for it. Like home insurance, home service plans are so essential to protect homeowners from unexpected events that occur every day, from an appliance breakdown to a system failure,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “As part of our commitment to serving the P&C insurance market, insurance partners are using Cinch to develop new coverages and customer experiences that result in deeper and more engaged relationships with their policyholders. Our new partnership with Kin combines home insurance and home services to create new models for modern home protection.”

“Our goal is to make every aspect of homeownership easier, from insuring the home to proactively protecting it,” said Sean Harper, CEO and co-founder of Kin Insurance. “We partnered with Cinch to empower our customers to make their homes safer with home protection plansâ€”an essential financial safety net.”

