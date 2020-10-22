Former Magnolia Realty Broker Opens JPAR Franchise in Waco, Texas

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) recently announced the opening of Waco, Texas franchise, JPAR White Label Realty, with tenured broker, Amber Brown.

“We joined forces with JPAR because they offer the best systems, support and growth opportunities while allowing us to be community focused,” said Brown, broker/owner, JPAR White Label Realty. “We are so excited to be part of an organization that encourages diversity and is focused on being at the forefront of the real estate industry. Our goal is to make a name in the Waco community as a true supporter of other local businesses and the growth of Waco real estate and surrounding areas. Our motto is ‘Together We Grow,’ and that is what we intend to focus on.”

Brown is a veteran in the real estate industry. Her experience includes various facets of the industry including production and compliance, and was previously broker at Chip and Joanna Gaines-owned brokerage, Magnolia Realty, specializing in operations and management. Amber has been a Texas REALTORS® faculty member and instructor; is a graduate of the Texas Real Estate Leadership program; has obtained her GRI and ABR; is a GRI, ABR and Legal 1 & 2 Instructor; and is a certified Real Estate Team Specialist and certified Brokerage Manager. She was recently nominated to serve on the 2021 National Association of REALTORS® Leading Edge Advisory Board.

“Amber Brown has a passion for the industry that is unmatched and her commitment to agent growth will prove to be an asset to real estate agents in the Waco area,” said Geoff Lewis, CEO of JPAR Franchising.

“Adding a new franchise is always exciting, But having a franchise owner and operator like Amber is truly an honor,” said Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, founder/owner of JP & Associates REALTORS®. “We look at our franchisees as business partners and I am grateful and proud to be alongside Amber and the JPAR White Label Team as they set the new standard in Waco. A higher standard based on exceeding expectations of our agents and clients.”

The Waco office is located at 1625 Austin Avenue in Waco, Texas, and the franchise will be holding the official grand opening event Oct. 15, 2020.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.