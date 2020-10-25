Lone Wolf Announces Investment From Stone Point Capital

Lone Wolf Technologies recently announced that funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC will become Lone Wolf’s lead institutional investor, powering the next phase of the company’s growth.

The Lone Wolf management team will remain with the company to execute on its strategic roadmap and continue to create a digital experience for real estate brokers and agents throughout North America. The deal marks an exit for leading global technology investor Vista Equity Partners, which first invested in Lone Wolf in 2015 in partnership with Lone Wolf’s founder, Lorne Wallace, and in 2016 made a follow-on investment in the business.

Stone Point will provide Lone Wolf with additional growth capital to accelerate organic and inorganic product development.

“We’re excited to work with the team at Stone Point to continue our strategic growth,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Stone Point’s investment aligns with our vision to create a truly connected, fully digital real estate experience. We are thankful for the partnership and leadership of Vista Equity Partners over the last five years, and we remain committed to serving the real estate industry going forward.”

“We are enthusiastic about the long-term opportunities within the real estate services and technology industry,” added Chuck Davis, Stone Point’s CEO. “This industry is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and we are pleased to partner with Jimmy and his colleagues, who together have built a remarkable company and have demonstrated the vision to continue to grow and better serve their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.