Credibility and Consistency: A Blueprint to Becoming a Successful Agent

Andrew Velez

Real Estate Consultant/Licensed REALTOR®

RE/MAX Advisors

Broward & Palm Beach Counties, Florida

After working over 20 years in the business, with extensive experience in mortgage and foreclosure, it was an obvious route for Andrew Velez to become a real estate salesperson. After getting licensed in 2016, Velez helped to build the RE/MAX franchise where he currently serves buyers and sellers in the Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida.

“I’ve been with RE/MAX since I got started and used that balloon as part of my social media,” he says. “In order to succeed, you need to have some clout, some credibility. That was my step into the business.”

During his last four years with RE/MAX, Velez has found true value in helping buyers and sellers reach their real estate goals. With his vast background in the title business, foreclosure and mortgage, he offers a unique and educational experience, delivering full service of knowledge and skill.

“I am very proud of being able to hold someone’s hand from the beginning to the end,” he says. “I think, in the real estate business, there’s a lot of people that don’t come from this environment, so they misguide people and they’re not sure about the answers.”

Velez prides his successes on his ability to make his clients feel comfortable by adjusting to whatever technology needs his clients and leads have. “As a real estate professional, my focus has been trying to be accessible through different vehicles and platforms and still be able to reach an audience, whether it’s through social media, text messaging, email, phone calls and even video calls.” he says.

Over the last two years, Velez has learned the importance of branding and self-promotion in the world of real estate. “At the end of the day, people are buying you, the person who is guiding them through the sales side of real estate.”

With a strong focus on self-promotion and approachability, Velez relies on social media to build brand integrity with educational and valuable content.

“My method for social media is to build credibility. ‘Does this person know what he’s doing? Does he sell homes? And what other value can this person give me?’,” he says.

“Relevant content is really important for standing out as being a credible professional. I chose ACESocial for that reason—so that the content is constantly fresh and I can come off as more than just a salesperson.”

Before Velez started using RISMedia’s ACESocial for his online strategy, he found that in order to achieve his goals and become a valuable resource in his community, he would need to spend a lot of his time away from selling, posting to social media. “It’s just a learning curve that was a big waste of time,” he says. “Without ACESocial, it was very fragmented and it was always a second thought.”

Recognizing the added value that ACESocial brings to his sales strategy, as well as strengthening communication with leads and prospects, Velez believes that this platform is one that all real estate professionals should be utilizing, especially the added feature of advertising listings within the content posts.

“I think it adds another layer of professionalism,” he says. “When you go out and look at some of the stuff that comes out of ACESocial, it looks really crisp and clean on a consistent basis, which is really important to me.”

He believes that the content, as well as the listing feature, adds more credibility for sellers. “All of my social media posts have a listing advertised, and I think that’s a huge value there. That’s my listing being promoted out there.”

With a hands-off platform and a worry-free solution to posting high-quality consumer content frequently, ACESocial has given Velez the opportunity to spend more of his time catering to the needs of his clients, buyers and sellers, and offer them education and value from a trusted resource with a hefty background in many aspects of the real estate world.

“The value is not having to be in front of the computer posting and looking for articles to share. The consistency of the content validates my business and promotes the credibility that I’m looking for,” he says.

“I think anyone getting into this business that is looking to reach out and have some type of identity on social media needs to look at ACESocial.”

For more information, please visit andrewvelezpa.com and rismedia.com/acesocial.