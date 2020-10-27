Earnnest Releases New Real Estate Agent App

Earnnest, a digital earnest money service in the United States, recently released a native app to put digital earnest payment requests at real estate agents’ finger tips. The new app—available in the App Store and Google Play—reportedly offers time-saving features such as bio authentication and Google auto complete for adding contact information.

“Our new app is as functional as it is delightful to use,” said Rick Altizer, Earnnest CEO. “From the colorful designs and illustrations to its unmatched operability, the Earnnest app combines the features agents need with an easy-to-navigate interface, so users can simply and securely send digital earnest money requests to their buyers.”

Earnnest Head of Design David Siglin explains: “This native app isn’t a redesign; it’s a complete re-imagining of the agent experience to make it even better, more streamlined and more intuitive. We’ve listened to our users’ feedback and now agents can enjoy features like a 50 percent faster request flow, property address suggestions powered by Google and a clear view into the homebuyers’ journey as they complete their payments.”

Real estate agents can track transactions as they progress from initial request to payment deposit using the app. Additionally, digital notifications and receipts are available along the way in the app and via email.

“We know that real estate agents are often on the go, so we wanted to bring our product to where they are—whether that be their home office, their car office or anywhere in between,” Siglin explained. “With the new app, agents have an even easier way of incorporating digital earnest money into their work flow.”

For more information, please visit www.earnnest.com.