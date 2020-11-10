SentriLock Launches New Showing Service for REALTORS®

All-in-one solution SentriKeyTM Showing Service will help real estate professionals manage showings, client communication and property access

SentriLock, LLC has announced the availability of SentriKeyTM Showing Service, a comprehensive solution fully integrated with the lockbox tools REALTORS® use today. SentriLock, LLC is a subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

According to the company, SentriKeyTM Showing Service leverages the feedback from top real estate professionals to provide lightning-quick management of appointments, actionable data around market activity and virtual assistant technology through SAMTM, the SentriKey Assistant for Mobile.

Real estate professionals can schedule and manage showings from a simple dashboard, maintain their client roster, share listings with clients, view property details and notifications, open the lockbox, and much more. With SAMTM, the industry’s first AI-powered virtual assistant, users can automatically reschedule showings. SentriKeyTM Showing Service leverages the same easy-to-use mobile app that agents currently use to open lockboxes.

“When SentriLock entered the lockbox business 18 years ago, we tailored a solution to meet the needs of REALTORS®, with innovative features such as our One Day Codes and replaceable batteries,” said Scott Fisher, CEO and founder of SentriLock. “Our new showing service is following that same leadership tradition as it is the first fully integrated and mobile app-focused solution. The convergence of lockbox access, showing management and innovative assistive software on the same platform is now the future state of the technology, and we are proud to offer it.”

“Once we made the decision to move in this direction, we didn’t want to just build a basic scheduling system—it needed to leverage the best technologies in the industry,” said Chuck Shroder, SentriLock chief technology officer. “We set out to create something that would have a lasting impact on our agents and brokers. And through research, we quickly determined we would focus this product around agent productivity, and would leverage automation and AI to do it.”

Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO, commented, “COVID-19 accelerated a number of the evolutions we had been seeing in real estate technology over recent decades, so many changes have been forced upon our industry, but for years REALTORS® have been positioning themselves to adapt and succeed in a digital world.

“That ability to pivot has helped our members lead the nation’s economy back from the depths of this pandemic, and today’s announcement offers a new opportunity for REALTORS® to utilize technology to increase efficiency, improve productivity and provide better service to clients,” he continued.

The SentriKey™ Showing Service requires a subscription by an association or MLS for the service to be available to its members. For more information, visit the company’s showing service page at www.showings.realtor.