Susan Yannaccone Becomes First Woman to be Named President and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group

Realogy Holdings Corp has announced the appointment of Susan Yannaccone as president and chief executive officer of Realogy Franchise Group LLC, effective Nov. 30, 2020. Yannaccone will replace John W. Peyton, who was recently announced as the new chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Yannaccone joined Realogy in 2015, and in her new role, she will oversee the franchise operations of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® and ERA®, as well as the franchise and owned operations of Sotheby’s International Realty® and Corcoran®. Yannaccone will report to Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president.

“Sue is an exceptional leader who brings deep expertise running both franchise and brokerage businesses at Realogy and within the industry over the past 20 years,” said Schneider. “I am incredibly excited to work with Sue and our brand leaders to further grow our powerful brands for our franchise owners and affiliated agents.”

Content Square 1.

During her tenure at Realogy, Yannaccone has held senior franchise and owned brokerage leadership positions. Before joining the company, she had more than 15 years’ franchise experience in both commercial and residential real estate and has consistently been recognized as a leader within the industry. Yannaccone recently launched the “What Moves Her” campaign, focused on helping women in real estate develop their professional goals and leadership across the industry.

“Real estate, particularly helping entrepreneurs and small business owners grow their businesses, has been a passion of mine all my career,” said Yannaccone. “I am proud to take on the management of Realogy Franchise Group, particularly as the first woman to hold this role, and I look forward to working closely with our franchise leaders to further position our brands and owners for continued growth.”

“I am proud of Realogy’s talent development, which prepares leaders, like Sue and John, for what’s next in their careers,” Schneider concluded. “I am very much looking forward to working with Sue in her new role, and I greatly appreciate John’s leadership during his time at Realogy. I wish him well in this new opportunity as he returns to hospitality.”

Content Square 2.

In 2020, Yannaccone was named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in the Influencers category—the Thought Leaders—for her achievements as a mentor and advocate for women in the real estate industry.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.