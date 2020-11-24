NAR Highlights Innovation From Technology Growth Program

Second Century Ventures highlighted new technology from many of its 2020 REACH companies during a session of the 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo. With more than 100 portfolio companies worldwide, SCV is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology and is the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The session showcased innovation in digital earnest money transfer, flood insurance, closing repairs, digital marketing, transaction coordination and America’s first online property rights exchange.

REACH 2020 companies Ylopo, RealX, Earnnest, Transactly, PunchList and CartoFront provided interactive product demonstrations designed to help REALTORS® and other real estate professionals amplify their businesses with new technology, transact more securely and efficiently, and learn about new platforms that improve the customer and client experience.

“AI, machine learning and an explosion of Software as a Service platforms have reshaped our world at a pace we are finding increasingly hard to keep up with,” said Jeff Turner, SCV’s Entrepreneur in Residence who led the discussion.

“It’s in this context that REACH has always operated. It is even more important today as we are still in the grips of a global pandemic that has been its own kind of accelerator.”

“The companies in this year’s class deserve the attention of NAR membership. They’ve not only weathered this storm, they are thriving,” added Turner.

As REALTORS® continue working to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, REACH companies have filled a critical void in the market, offering solutions that help industry professionals adapt to a changing world.

“The REACH program allows NAR to deliver radical and actionable innovation in all aspects of real estate,” said Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO and president of SCV. “NAR has spent decades investing in the technological innovations we believe will define the future of America’s real estate market. While the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the value of these investments, this major disruption to our industry and to all of our lives continues to present an opportunity for us to grow, evolve and position ourselves to be successful in the months and years ahead.”

