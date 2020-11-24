Three Realty ONE Group Offices Top 600 Agents

Realty ONE Group International recently announced that three of its offices surpassed 600 real estate professionals.

“This year has been a year of change and real estate pros everywhere are joining our family because they want to be a part of something more meaningful,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “I’m so very proud of these offices and others who are recruiting exceptional REALTORS®. These are offices built around fueling their success, no matter the market.”



The three “mega-offices” are Realty ONE Group in Gilbert, Ariz.; Realty ONE Group in Summerlin, Nev., managed by Shane Dodd and Damon Caldwell, respectively; and Realty ONE Group Complete with three locations in Folsom, Rocklin and Sacramento, Calif., managed by Greg McClure. These brokerages join Realty ONE Group West serving Orange County, Calif., and managed by Randy Rector, as the largest and some of the fastest growing in the network.

– Realty ONE Group in Gilbert added 100 real estate professionals, for 20 percent growth

– Realty ONE Group in Summerlin added 150 real estate professionals, for 25 percent growth

– Realty ONE Group Complete added 105 real estate professionals, for 20 percent growth

Content Square 1.

Realty ONE Group now has 14,000 real estate professionals in 45 U.S. states and Washington D.C., in more than 280 locations around the country and in Canada.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

