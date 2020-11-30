HGAR Foundation Presents Donation to The Children’s Village

The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,000 to The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry.

Founded in 1851, The Children’s Village works in partnership with families in the greater New York metro area to help society’s most vulnerable children to become educationally proficient, economically productive and socially responsible members of their communities. Serving over 17,000 children and families each year, The Children’s Village provides community and residential programs, education, family support and advocacy, foster care, juvenile justice, and aftercare for teens returning to their communities.

Jamila Baucom, vice president for Advancement at The Children’s Village, said, “We are so grateful for the continued support of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation. Since 2016, they have donated thousands of dollars to directly support programs for our youth and families. Especially during these uncertain times, we appreciate their commitment to giving back and building stronger communities for us all.”

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and nonprofits throughout the Hudson Valley. As concerned members of the communities they work in, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities that serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.



For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.