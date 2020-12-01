John L. Scott Real Estate Joins Forces with Meadows Group, Inc.

John L. Scott Real Estate has announced the company is joining forces with Portland-based brokerage Meadows Group Inc. The official transition is underway, according to the firms, and the new partnership will place the combined John L. Scott and Meadows Group team at the No. 3 slot in Portland-area market share.

Founded in 1994, Meadows Group Inc., Realtors is a full-service, locally owned real estate company that provides a complete range of residential, investment and development services. The company’s two offices are co-owned by principal brokers Eva Sanders and Heather Adams.

“When seeking a company to partner with as we transition to the next phase of our lives, it was extremely important to us that we selected a company that not only has access to stellar tools and systems, but is closely aligned with our unique culture at the Meadows Group,” said Sanders, principal broker and co-owner of Meadows Group.

“We are very proud of our team’s nearly 27 years of successfully delivering real estate services to their clients with professionalism and ethics at the center of every transaction,” added Adams, Meadows Group principal broker and co-owner. “John L. Scott’s core value of Living Life as a Contribution® along with their unending commitment to delivering Transactional Excellence™ – just further solidified that they were the right choice.”

J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, said the partnership will bring together like-minded companies that share the same culture, service and experience.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome the Meadows Group team to John L. Scott Real Estate,” said Scott. “For a long time, we have admired and respected the Meadows Group culture of long-term client relationships, quality client service, some of the best broker associates in the industry, and family/team environment. I see us as mirror companies of each other and the combined positive energy will be powerful.”

Phil McBride, John L. Scott Real Estate’s COO and CFO, echoed the sentiments from Sanders and Adams, noting that John L. Scott Real Estate joining together with the Meadows Group was mutually strategic and beneficial as the companies look to expand their Portland-area presence.

“We are so excited to partner with Meadows Group and are honored that Eva and Heather trusted us to walk alongside them as they begin their next chapter,” said McBride. “Our move to join forces together only enhances what we have to offer our broker associates and clients in the Portland Metro area.”

With over 110 offices and more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, JLS is recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation.

For more information, visit John L. Scott Real Estate.