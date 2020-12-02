Two Leading Brokerages Join Forces to Become Largest Firm in Gulf South

Latter & Blum Acquires Gardner REALTORS® to Form Gulf South’s Largest Brokerage Firm

Latter & Blum, the largest independently owned residential real estate company in the Gulf South, announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Gardner REALTORS®, a leading real estate firm in Southern Louisiana and South Mississippi.

The companies shared the news via a banner ad on their respective websites that leads to an announcement micro-site—www.always-building.com—and accompanying video.

With Latter & Blum and Gardner’s combined network of over 3,700 real estate associates, the joining of these two companies reportedly creates the largest real estate firm in the Gulf South, now ranking the 20th in the country and the second-largest female-led brokerage out of 85,000 real estate companies in the United States. ‘

The partnership reportedly fortifies locally owned, family-run businesses, keeping real estate local.”We are thrilled to combine forces with Gardner REALTORS®, a company who has built a trusted brand for decades and upheld its longstanding tradition of excellence in real estate,” said Lacey Merrick Conway, president and CEO of Latter & Blum. “Together, with our real estate professionals under one name, we are excited to amplify our mission and live up to our legacy of helping people build lives and enhance communities for many more generations.”

Established in New Orleans decades ago, Latter & Blum and Gardner REALTORS® are two family-owned and -operated companies. Latter & Blum and Gardner REALTORS® both share a common history, culture and decades of mutual respect and deep family values.

“By joining our people, cultures, shared histories and mutual respect for each other, we are now one unified force of good and independence in our local communities,” said Glenn M. Gardner, president and CEO of Gardner REALTORS®. “We are the two leading local real estate families coming together to carry out our mission in even greater ways of helping our clients and REALTORS® build the life they love! As proud new members of the Latter & Blum Family of REALTORS®, we look forward to providing even greater services to our clients and REALTORS® while we continue to show ‘Gardner Love’ to the communities we serve through our family of REALTORS® and The Gertrude Gardner Foundation.”

For more information, please visit www.always-building.com.