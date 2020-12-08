Crye-Leike Launches Digital Platform, Crye-Leike Cloud

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announces that it has officially launched an all-inclusive, integrated digital platform for agent productivity with cloud-based tools and functionality. The new and improved intranet system, coined the Crye-Leike Cloud, includes a range of resources for real estate agents to help manage and improve their businesses.

With a variety of options to suit different business styles, including DIY marketing plans, training and education services, and access to information in regard to the company’s affiliated services, the Crye-Leike Cloud allows agents to fully diversify their businesses. The approach for this system was to provide agents with a platform to navigate through in-house and external resources that specifically fit their buying, selling or business-generating needs.

“With a goal of providing 100-percent customer satisfaction, the Crye-Leike Cloud helps guide our agents through each step of the way to achieving this,” said Chief Executive Officer Harold Crye. “The use of technology to create a harmonious operational flow across all our business units is one of the unique value propositions we bring to our customers’ transactions.”

Content Square 1.

The Crye-Leike Cloud’s is a central resource for online and live training options. Through the Crye-Leike Cloud, agents have access to educational tools, such as The Learning Institute by the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Ninja Selling webinars, Luxury Portfolio information and Crye-Leike’s very own course catalog and library, to advise buyers and sellers properly in an ever-evolving industry.

Crye-Leike’s Chief Information & Operations Officer Gurtej Sodhi also added, “As a full-service real estate company, we strive to ensure that our agents and employees have the best tools available at their fingertips to be able to provide our clients with the best service and customer experience. Technological leadership is in our company’s DNA and culture, and we are constantly striving to enhance our competitive positioning.”

For more information, please visit www.clhomes.com.