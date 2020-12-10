Preparing for a Post-COVID Real Estate Market

The real estate market is different during COVID-19 compared to what we have seen in the past. Homes are selling faster and for higher prices than ever before. With everything going on in the market, are you prepared to tackle the real estate market post COVID-19?

This week, we had Rob Levy, a top REALTOR® out of Portland, Ore., and a practicing agent of 32 years, join us for our Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar, where he shared some of his best tips and practices to managing the real estate world post COVID-19.

Understand Where You Are Generating Business

Levy starts by suggesting taking a look at where your current business is coming from. Figure out whether your primary source of leads is coming from referrals, past clients or another lead source so that you can focus your time resources on developing new ways to generate new business for a post COVID-19 market.

The Old Stuff Still Works

If you are using road signs and direct mailers such as postcards or flyers and they are working, keep using them. You don’t want to take away methods that are generating you new business. However, that doesn’t mean you stop testing out new lead-generation methods.

Generating Internet Leads

As a real estate agent, you have several options for generating internet leads. Levy suggests that you can either purchase leads directly from a service or you can purchase advertising on sites that will assist you in generating leads as potential buyers search for homes.

Not only can you purchase leads or advertise to generate leads, you can also step into the world of running your own ads. Levy suggests two options for you: Google Ads or Facebook Ads.

Google Ads vs. Facebook Ads

You can run as many ads as you like, but you have to run ads that will not only target the right people, but will also help you generate new business. Levy suggests Facebook Ads will get you good exposure in your area, but will not necessarily help you to generate new business, as they might just target people living in a specific area who are not necessarily looking to purchase a home.

With Google Ads, you have the opportunity to use keywords that people looking to buy a home will type directly into Google. Levy considers this to be a better way to generate new business as these are people that are typing directly into Google where they would like to purchase or sell a home.

Video Is Key

To keep a strong real estate business post COVID-19, Levy suggests including video marketing in your business plan. Video the best way to communicate with your followers or potential clients, and having more video assets opens the door for you to generate new business through YouTube.

Levy suggests hosting your videos through YouTube because of the option to integrate keywords into the video. When you add keywords to your video, Google will pick them up when people are searching Google in your area for those keywords.

Producing a video is pretty simple, says Levy. All you need is a mobile device with a decent camera and a well-lit area to produce a quick and easy video. For tips on creating a video, go here.

Generating business in a post COVID-19 real estate environment can be challenging. Hopefully, after checking out some of Levy’s tips for preparing for a post COVID-19 market, you feel ready to grow your business to be bigger and better than ever. To learn more about Levy’s tips and practices, you can watch the recording of the webinar here or you can join the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group to join in on the conversation.



Joe Sesso is director of Sales and national speaker for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

