Winning the Listing Without Discounting Your Fee

What: We are in the midst of a competitive seller’s market, and so when a new listing becomes available, agents jump at the opportunity to get a contract signed. One thing agents should strive to avoid, however, is discounting their commissions. In this RISMedia webinar, sponsored by Homes.com, panelists will discuss top strategies for maintaining a competitive edge in listing presentations so agents can win more listings without having to resort to a commissions reduction.

When: Wed., Dec. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Shalynn Atkins was born and raised in Virginia Beach, Va., and currently resides in Norfolk. She attended Virginia Commonwealth University and is a proud Alpha Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumna. Atkins B.S. degree in Public Relations has guided her career with Homes.com, where she has worked alongside many of the industry’s top experts through the Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar series. When not consulting with agents and brokers, Atkins is a busy mother of two, and practices photography and modeling in her free time.

Christy Buck is the broker/owner of The Christy Buck Team at Infinity Real Estate Group. She is a third generation REALTOR® in the Houston, Texas market. In the last five years, Buck has taken her team from two members to over 28, going from 55 units a year at $13 million sales volume to over 450 units (over $100 million sales volume). Her team went from just hitting $250,000 GCI to $3 million in that time frame. She did this with the help of Verl Workman Coaching.

Julie Winter-Paez is the broker/owner and team leader of the JWP Group at RE/MAX Property Pros. She is a certified Luxury Home Specialist and Residential Specialist, designations held by only 4 percent of all REALTORS® in the U.S. Winter-Paez is also an active member of the Greater Northwood’s Board of REALTORS® and is a board member of the National Association of REALTORS® Local Chamber of Commerce.

Shelley Broussard is a sales partner with The Christy Buck Team at Infinity Real Estate Group. She brings 15 years of real estate experience to the team that includes a background in the title, marketing and legal fields. She is a Texas REALTORS® Leadership Program 2017 graduate and has received her designation as an Accredited Buyer’s Specialist Certification (ABR) and Real Estate Negotiating Expert (RENE).

