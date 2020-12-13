CoreLogic Joins Snowflake Data Marketplace and Amazon Web Services Data Exchange

CoreLogic® recently announced the availability of their data on AWS Data Exchange, a service from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

“CoreLogic is making it possible for our clients to have options when it comes to how they access the breadth and depth of our property data in a frictionless environment,” said Brian Battaglia, executive, data & advisory solutions, CoreLogic. “Making our data available on AWS Data Exchange also allows us to leverage the scale of AWS by offering data to customers in their native environment.”

“Connected and enriched data enables superior decisions needed in today’s volatile business environment,” said Battaglia. “By leveraging Snowflake’s advanced technology, customers have the ability to solve challenges and future-proof themselves as economic conditions change.”

These users can now retrieve CoreLogic’s property data that covers 99.9-plus percent of U.S. properties, spanning 50-plus years of historical data.

“We are excited to collaborate with CoreLogic to deliver valuable property and real estate data to clients,” said Matt Glickman, Snowflake VP of Customer Product Strategy, Data Marketplace. “We always strive to work together with cutting-edge data companies, and CoreLogic’s broad and deep property data, coupled with its growth and expansion into new markets, will strengthen the distinctive value to our shared customers.

