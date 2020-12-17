Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Donates $5,000 to Feeding Northeast Florida

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is celebrating the holiday season with a $5,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida. The nonprofit organization distributes food to numerous food-relief agencies in Northeast Florida’s eight-county region.

Food insecurity affects approximately one in four adults in Northeast Florida, according to Feeding Northeast Florida. The pandemic has made the food bank’s services more critical this year to help families coping with job loss and financial setbacks. Every dollar donated helps Feeding Northeast Florida provide six meals to those in need, according to the nonprofit.

“Our company cares passionately about the communities in which we live and work, and we know that this year has been challenging for many families,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “No one should ever go hungry, and we are grateful to support Feeding Northeast Florida and its efforts to make a difference in our communities.”

Philanthropy is a foundation of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s culture. During the holiday season, the company donates 100 percent of the proceeds from its Luminaria kit sales to local charities including First Coast Blessings in a Backpack, Boy Scouts Troop 15, K9s for Warriors, Pace Center for Girls and the Matanzas Riverkeeper.

The company’s branch offices collect donations for Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Toys for Tots, Mayport Elementary School, Grace United Methodist Church, Pie in the Sky, the St. Johns County Council on Aging Hasting Senior Center, Home Instead and Sertoma Toys for Kids. The company’s REALTORS® also support Rethreaded and the Holiday Angels program of the MalVai Washington Youth Foundation.

Throughout the year, the real estate firm is a loyal partner of Dreams Come True. For the past seven years, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has donated more than $281,000 to Dreams Come True by contributing a portion of proceeds from every completed home sale. The company and its associates support the organization by volunteering, fundraising and participating in events.



For more information, please visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.

