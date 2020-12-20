Finding the Diamonds in Your Client Database

Your real estate database is full of diamonds—valuable connections that can lead to high-quality referrals. These contacts are right under your nose, but you just have to know where to find them.

Instead of looking outward for new leads—like on social media or the web—try looking inward at your current relationships. Chances are, the people who are already in your database are the ones who are prepared to recommend you to family and friends, thus providing you with a vetted lead.

One of the largest diamonds in your database is fellow business owners. Your B2B connections are some of the most valuable when it comes to lead generation.

Here’s why you’ll want to identify and build relationships with business owners right now:

Expand Your Reach

Business owners have their own database of clients who know and trust their services. When you invest in relationships with these professionals, they will invite you into their expansive networks. In addition to referring you to their friends and family for all things real estate, these individuals can also refer you out to their large customer base, vastly improving your reach.

Referrals Are Endorsements

When a business owner puts their name to you, they’re also attaching their reputation. That’s a big deal, because it means they trust your services enough to tie it to their own brand. Essentially, a referral from them is seen as an endorsement—something that goes a long way in the business world.

Build Your Own Referral Network

By increasing the number of contractors, accountants, landscapers and other professionals in your network, you are able to refer those folks to your own clients. Not only are these business owners helping you, but you get the chance to help them. Build relationships with fellow professionals and actively seek out opportunities to refer them to your clients to continue to add value to that relationship.

Business owners aren't the only hidden source of wealth in your database. To discover more database diamonds, how to find them and how to leverage them, sign up for The Pathway to Mastery®— Advanced. This latest installment of The Pathway to Mastery® real estate training program from Buffini & Company is designed to help agents break through to the next level in their career.

