Lamacchia Realty Reports $1 Billion in Sales for 2020

Lamacchia Realty recently announced they have reached $1 billion in sales in 2020.

Lamacchia Realty began in 2009 as a team model, which in one year became No. 1 in Massachusetts and continued to hold that title for five consecutive years, according to the company. At that five year mark, Anthony Lamacchia, CEO of Lamacchia Companies Inc., bought out his partner, rebranded the company into a brokerage model, and began expanding the company by joining forces with top-producing REALTORS®.

Since 2015, the company has gone from one office in Waltham (which is now Headquarters) to nine offices throughout Massachusetts, two satellite locations in New Hampshire and Fort Lauderdale, over 350 REALTORS®, all of which serve over 5 states. Compiled with their internal reach into Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida, Lamacchia Realty also serves buyers and sellers all over America and beyond through their Relocation Department as a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, an elite network Lamacchia was invited to join in 2016.

“I am truly grateful to each and every member of our organization, from our REALTORS®—both top agents and new—to our staff and our incredibly hard-working leadership team,” said Lamacchia. “Each and every person contributed to this milestone on our journey to be No. 1 and I want everyone to know how grateful I am for all their hard work. The hardest part about a business journey is getting things off the ground, and this is an example of that. It took us eleven years to arrive at $1 billion in sales in a single year, but it will only take us two more to get to $2 billion. I know I speak for everyone when I say I’m more motivated than ever to continue on our mission.”

“This is an amazing milestone for us and I am so grateful for all the wonderful people in our company that made this happen,” said Sarah Chaisson, vice president of Finance. “It has been a long-time goal of ours to reach $1 billion in sales and to hit it in 2020 is impressive. I cannot wait to see what the future holds as there will be many more great milestones to come.”

In 2020, Lamacchia Realty ranked 28th Fastest Growing Company in Massachusetts by Boston Business Journal in November, making Inc.’s 2020 List of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in America for the 9th time in a row. Additionally, the brokerage was named No. 1 Independent Brokerage in Worcester, Leominster, Norwood and Waltham for 2019. The company opened five new branch offices in 2020 alone, including Chelmsford, Hudson, Beverly, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the newly renovated landmark branch location in Waltham.

In November of 2020, the new Success Guide position was announced to support the company’s mission to guide agents toward their success. Supporting the communities in which they serve is also a focus. Lamacchia Cares is the charitable giving initiative in which the company supports and raises funds for local causes, including Boston Children’s Hospital for which the company has so far raised over $100,000 with fundraising efforts for past toy drives, Walks, and the BCH Corporate Cup. This year, Children’s Hospital is creating a fundraiser to collect money so they can buy the toys for the kids. Lamacchia has a goal of donating over $50,000. Click here to help raise money!



For more information, please visit www.lamacchiarealty.com.