Times Have Changed: Real Estate Event Highlights Reliance on Virtual Technology in a Shifting Environment

If the industry has learned anything during 2020, it’s that technology and the online space have a much bigger role to play in real estate than ever imagined. With remote work trends becoming more popular, many brick-and-mortar brokerages are turning to work-from-home or hybrid models. And technology has infiltrated the industry at a transactional level as well, changing several elements from the ways agents communicate with their clients to the strategies they implement for their social media marketing.
During RISMedia’s inaugural “Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year” event, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and being held virtually on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST, real estate professionals with first-hand knowledge of these changes and how to adapt will be presenting their actionable insights.
For an in-depth look into how the real estate environment has shifted, and continues to change, tune in to:
Broker Track
How to Compete in a Changing Brokerage Landscape
Boomer Foster, Long and Foster Real Estate, Inc.
Dan Kruse, CENTURY 32 Affiliated
Bill Watson, Watson Realty Group
Thad Wong, @properties
Candace Adams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York & Westchester Properties
Brick and Mortar vs. Virtual: Finding the Right Office Strategy
Drew Coleman, The Hasson Company
Dan Forsman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Josh Harley, Fathom Realty
Joe Horning, Shorewest, REALTORS®
Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Fox & Roach, REALTORS®
Agent Track
Fine Tuning Your Virtual Buyer Consultation
Kathi Austin, Northrop Realty
Maurice Hampton, Centered International Realty Corporation
Carrie Little, CarMarc Realty Group
Peter West, Bishop West Real Estate
Brian Woods, Team Realty and Investment Solutions
Maximizing Your Virtual Value to Consumers
Shannon Buss, Randall REALTORS®
Nate Johnson, Real Estate Solutions Group Redkey Realty Leaders
Holly Mabery, eXp Realty
Gonzalo Mejia, Watson Realty Corp.
Tamara Suminski, Beach Real Estate Group
More Than Just Likes: A Blueprint for Online Success
Sheena Baker, CarMarc Realty Group
Wendy Forsythe, Fathom Realty
Mark Lemons Ryhal, ReMarkiTable LLC
Laura Ryan, The Mark Ryan Group
Andrew Velez, RE/MAX Victory and RE/MAX Advisors
