Sellers Expect You to Have Buyers, Not a Plan to Find Them

Home sellers are facing new challenges navigating the uncharted waters of the pandemic. Work from home, school at home, proximity to family, community safety concerns and low interest rates are composing new requirements on where people live. Moreover, they are driving new expectations of their real estate professional—namely that they expect you to stay in touch, know their home’s value and have buyers ready to transact now.

Stay in Touch With Sellers by Serving Great Information About the Value of Their Home

The seller journey starts with information gathering. If they know a great real estate agent, that information gathering is largely done. Our customers plug Buyside into their CRM and provide a beautiful property report on their home each month, nicely branded to the agent and broker. It is a constant reminder of the value of their home and keeps them connected to you. If you are not using a tool like this to stay in touch with past clients, you are probably on the path to losing them to someone else who does.

Win the Listing Presentation

Remember the old listing presentation with information about home staging, open houses, Homes and Land magazine, listing syndication, flyers and so forth? Those strategies are largely bygone. Today, home selling is virtual (or six feet apart) with a lot of cleaning supplies. Agents must embrace the opportunity to meet with clients via Zoom and still get the job done effectively. The best way to close a listing presentation is to say that you already have a buyer for their home.

At Buyside, we’ve built tools that match prospective sellers with buyers in the market. Leading brokers across America have tapped into property search and lead data to allow an agent to search for buyers that match a listing. Homebuyers search for homes, but listing agents search for buyers using Buyside. The agent who comes to a listing presentation with buyers is most likely to get the listing.