Creating a Better Experience for Agents and Clients

Dava Davin

Founder & CEO

Portside Real Estate Group, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Portland, Maine

www.portsidereg.com

Region served: Southern and coastal Maine

Years in real estate: 11

Number of offices: 5

Number of agents: 100+/-

Work philosophy/motto that you live by: I aim to be better today than I was yesterday.

In only eight years, Portside Real Estate Group has grown from one office with eight agents to five offices with 80 agents. What’s behind this growth?

We’ve experienced overwhelming organic growth with the exception of one location in which we acquired an existing RE/MAX office. We look for agents who want to be great at what they do, then provide them with caring support and practical marketing and tech tools. By doing so, they’re able to operate at a high level with our reputable brand behind them.

You have said the three words that best describe your practice are gritty, grassroots and gratitude. Talk about this.

Gritty: I’m a firm believer that hard work pays off. Initially, my work ethic propelled me ahead of my competitors. I was new to Maine and didn’t have any connections, so I relied on what was available to me. After completing four Ironman competitions, I truly know what I’m capable of.

Grassroots: Portside was started from scratch. We take our ideas about what’s possible and turn them into systems, events and campaigns.

Gratitude: I begin each day by being grateful for everything we have and spend the rest of the day trying to make the world a tiny bit better.

What is your best advice for hiring and retaining the best agents?

At Portside, we only hire full-time, motivated agents who are connected to the community. Having these requirements helps us keep a high standard of professionalism, and because of this, our retention rate is excellent. Our agents feel empowered, and not only do we help them understand what they are capable of doing, but we also help them achieve their goals.

How do you stay ahead of the competition?

We view ourselves less as a real estate company and more as a marketing company that connects people through community events and involvement. With this in mind, we are free to focus on creating a better experience for our agents and clients. This translates into fresh ideas and a forward-thinking company.

Please discuss your philosophy around giving back to the community and why it is so important.

Before becoming a REALTOR®, I had a strong desire to work in the non-profit sector. As REALTORS®, we are very privileged and have many opportunities. As such, I feel it is our duty to give back to the communities we serve. At Portside, we give 1 percent of our top-line revenue to The Portside Foundation, which funds local non-profits dedicated to improving the future for Mainers. We also hold quarterly events where agents invite their clients to raise money and awareness for our non-profit partners.

How have you helped your agents cope with the challenges associated with the pandemic?

I assure them that Portside is a safe place to share their feelings, whether it be about balancing home schooling, safety protocols at showings or anything in between.

