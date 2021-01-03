Real Estate’s Most Connected Agent

Jason Mitchell—Real Estate’s B2B Guru

At 39, Jason Mitchell has accomplished more in the real estate industry than many real estate lifers could ever dream.

Mitchell began operating his team, The Jason Mitchell Group, in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2010. Since then, they have closed more business than almost any other team over that span. In fact, in the past 10 years, The Jason Mitchell Group has produced more than $5 billion in sales volume with more than 11,000 homes sold. Today, the organization operates in 15 states and 33 submarkets across the USA.

“Our motto is very simple—we lead by opportunity,” Mitchell says. “We’re not a brokerage that just wants to recruit agents to recruit agents. In every market that we are in, our model is based around the opportunities that we receive from our great referral partners. We must deliver on our commitment to our agents that they will have more opportunity here than anywhere else, while also staying true to our partners when we tell them we have the best agents to service their clients.”

Mitchell’s accolades include being named the top-producing agent in Arizona in 2016, 2017 and 2018; in 2019, he was voted Arizona’s Most Influential Millennial by Arizona Foothills; last year he was awarded RISMedia’s National Homeownership Award, sponsored by Quicken Loans, during RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, headlined by Daymond John of “Shark Tank”; and in 2020, Mitchell was named the Real Estate Agent of the Decade in the state of Arizona.

The success Mitchell has enjoyed stems from his unique approach to the business. “The real estate industry is becoming more B2B than ever before, as organizations now see that they must have a way of controlling this process for the consumer experience to meet the standards of expectation,” he explains.

For years now, Mitchell has been on the forefront of this model—to say he has mastered this process is an understatement. He has focused on ensuring that the agents of The Jason Mitchell Group have become the most trained and qualified professionals in the B2B space.

A look at the real estate landscape shows that The Jason Mitchell Group systems and training around serving organizations and clients are nothing short of world-class. Starting with a full onboarding process and training program, while having specific partner training around best practices and processes, his sales and operations have a platform unlike any other. Additionally, the technology stack that composes all workflows and campaigns helps to make the company’s overall process superior in the marketplace.

A key component of The Jason Mitchell Group’s success has been utilizing a centralized strategy within its operations. Managing thousands of referral opportunities with a centralized platform provides consistency for Mitchell’s operations staff and agents so that they can create a scalable model in all the markets they serve.

Clearly, the model is working, as Mitchell and his team service some of the largest organizations in the country, including Rocket Mortgage/Quicken Loans, Veterans United, Zillow Group, New American Funding, Bank of America, Axos Bank, Opendoor and many more.

“Without our great partners, we have nothing,” Mitchell says. “It is so important that my partners know how much we care. I spend the majority of my day assisting and consulting my partners to ensure that they can put out the best product as possible. This is really my main job: to be a great partner—a person they know they can trust and who is relentless to serve them and their clients alike. It’s an awesome responsibility and one I take very seriously.”

Internally, Mitchell’s promise to his agents is that he will provide “more at bats” and “more opportunity” to close more deals than anywhere else, but there is one rule they must adhere to, says Mitchell: “They must do it our way!”

“We wanted to specialize in this niche,” Mitchell says. “I didn’t want to build a real estate company where we had rogue agents who did their own thing. I knew that if we created these platforms and provided the currency, our agents could close more business than they ever thought possible. If they do things our way, by buying into our culture and working closely with our partners, they will be given the opportunity to close more transactions than they ever dreamed of.”

Evidently, Mitchell is right. Last year, the average agent closed 38 additional transactions from partnerships, which led to an average additional volume of $13.8 million in business, and $177,000 in additional GCI income.

According to Mitchell, the company culture is as good as it gets, as agents understand that when they close business, it makes the whole group look better to its partners.

“To be able to have an environment where almost every agent is closing more deals and making more commissions than ever before is a great feeling,” says Mitchell. “Our agents recognize they are important because they know as they perform, it looks good for the entire group and, therefore, everyone roots everyone else on.”

To that end, The Jason Mitchell Group doesn’t accept just any agent to the team. They look for agents who are motivated to be successful in this industry and who will be accountable at all times to the company and to its partnerships.

“Our agents are accountable to our clients and their clients. Whether it’s Rocket Mortgage or Zillow or Veterans United, it doesn’t matter—they trust us to service their clients, and our agents need to understand that they will service that client at the highest of all levels,” Mitchell says. “They must communicate at a high level, as an agent who understands the value of the experience. Most importantly, they must have the skills to close deals and to execute.”

This is something Mitchell himself has never had a problem with, dating to his earliest days in the industry. As a marketing and finance student at Central Michigan University, Mitchell started his real estate career with Pulte Homes in 2002 as an intern.

During his four years at Pulte Homes, Mitchell was ranked the top-selling real estate professional, selling more units than other sales professionals within the organization.

Mitchell was later selected to the firm’s “Top Gun” program at the age of 23, being the youngest of the 200-plus Top Guns at Pulte Homes. Mitchell continued to be a leader at the organization until he left the company in 2007 to pursue his entrepreneurial path in real estate, and shortly thereafter, ventured into the finance industry for several years. He entered back into the real estate profession in 2010, and a decade later, was named the Real Estate Agent of the Decade for all of Arizona.

“When I entered back into the real estate space in 2010, I had no plans of growing a real estate team across the country,” Mitchell says. “My goal was simply to sell as many homes as possible and be the best real estate agent I could be.”

From there, Mitchell was given an opportunity working with his first partner: Rocket Homes, formerly In-House Realty.

“I saw what working with large organizations can bring to the table, and the amount of business that could be had,” Mitchell says. “I took that concept and started first by building a technology platform—an internal system and processes around servicing companies, not the individual consumer.”

As this idea started to click, Mitchell realized there was a niche and that he could be on the cutting-edge of it.

“As we began to receive more and more opportunities, I knew we could scale this model so long as we had great agents who bought into the philosophy of servicing organizations and their clients,” he says. “As we began to add better systems and more agents, I knew that if we kept the process as a centralized platform as we grew our marketplaces, we could become even more efficient.”

The Jason Mitchell Group’s mission-control team makes sure everyone is having the experience they deserve with touchpoints during and after the process.

“Think of our mission-control team as an air traffic controller—ensuring every client gets put into the right hands and that our referral ingestion and distribution process is spot on,” he says.

“We collectively have put together all these systems and tools to make sure our agents look like superstars, and we do it at a super-high level. The key to success is to continue to build amazing technology to support our partners and to make sure we are executing at a high level in all of our markets and doing right by our partners.”

That’s why Mitchell is not one to rest on any laurels, and The Jason Mitchell Group continues to build out better processes, better systems and offer better training.

“We want our clients to know they are in the best of hands,” Mitchell says. “My job is to make sure our clients and our partners get everything they need. It truly is a partner approach, and my job is to help them grow and help them do better.”

The Jason Mitchell Group’s model is now in place in 33 cities across the country, with 90 percent of its business coming from its great referral partners.

Today, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell’s team (at press time) is projected to sell $1.6 billion and complete over 4,000 transactions in 2020, ranking them as the top real estate team in the U.S.

“We’ve been very fortunate during COVID, and quite frankly, very lucky,” Mitchell says. “With the extreme drop in the interest rate environment, it has led to many consumers understanding that now is a great time to buy real estate. Because of this, our influx of referrals from our partners has been significant, leading to a record amount of sales.”

The goal for 2021 is to continue to expand the marketplaces for The Jason Mitchell Group and add high-quality agents where need be.

The future of The Jason Mitchell Group model certainly looks bright. With more and more organizations having a need for trusted real estate professionals, Mitchell and his team are poised to be the selected group for many years to come.

“For agents and marketplace leaders considering working with The Jason Mitchell Group, we welcome the opportunity to speak with you and see if we would be a great fit,” Mitchell says.



For more information about The Jason Mitchell Group, please contact: recruiting@jasonmitchellgroup.com. Follow Jason Mitchell on Facebook – The Jason Mitchell Group; Instagram – @jasonmitchellgroup; Twitter – @JMG_realestate; YouTube – Jason Mitchell Real Estate.

